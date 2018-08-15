Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:46pm CEST
An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor Michael Terpin filed a $224 million lawsuit on Wednesday against telecommunications company AT&T, accusing it of fraud and gross negligence in connection with the theft of digital currency tokens from his personal account.

In a 69-page complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Terpin alleged that on January 7, 2018, the tokens were stolen from him through what he alleged was a "digital identity theft" of his cellphone account. In the complaint, he said AT&T was his service provider.

In an emailed response, an AT&T spokesman said: "We dispute these allegations and look forward to presenting our case in court."

At the time of the theft, the three million stolen tokens were worth $23.8 million, the complaint said. Terpin is also seeking $200 million in punitive damages.

The complaint said that AT&T had been previously contacted by law enforcement authorities about such frauds.

Cryptocurrencies have a market capitalization of about $200 billion, according to data from virtual coin tracker coinmarketcap.com. Nine years after bitcoin came into existence, the market has seen the emergence of more than 1,800 digital currencies.

Terpin, represented by Los Angeles litigation firm Greenberg Glusker, claimed in the lawsuit that after the theft of the digital currency, his cellphone account was transferred to an international criminal gang.

Terpin co-founded the first angel group for bitcoin investors, BitAngels, in early 2013, and the first digital currency fund, the BitAngels/Dapps Fund, in March 2014. He is a senior advisor to Alphabit Fund, one of the world's largest digital currency hedge funds.

The complaint claimed that the theft of the tokens occurred through what is called a SIM swap fraud. SIM stands for subscriber identification module, and SIM cards are used to authenticate subscribers on mobile phones.

SIM swapping consists of tricking a provider into transferring a subscriber's phone number to a SIM card controlled by someone else. Once that person gets the phone number, it can be used to reset the subscriber's passwords and access online accounts.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Nick Zieminski)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
03:21pAT&T : Completes Acquisition of AppNexus
BU
02:46pAT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
RE
02:38pAAI, CONSUMER GROUPS SUPPORT DOJ APP : U.s. v. at&t
AQ
02:37pAT&T : Alaska Senate candidate charged with felony theft over food stamp benefit..
AQ
02:02pTIME WARNER : ACA, Economics Prof. William Rogerson File Amicus Brief in AT&T-Ti..
AQ
02:02pAT&T : CWA Launches Multi-State Political Push Calling Out Lawmakers, AT&T for B..
AQ
02:02pAT&T : Community Leaders Call on PUCO to Reject AT&T's Request to Drop Out of Li..
AQ
09:01aAT&T : and New Lab Give Young Technologists from Girls Who Code Hands-On Experie..
AQ
08/14Sprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in 2019
RE
08/14AT&T : donates $50,000 to two Miami nonprofits focused on at-risk youth
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:13aTracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/14BUY VERIZON : 5G Upgrade Will Catalyze Growth 
08/14FINANCIAL EXCHANGE STOCK TALK : David Alton Clark On AT&T And CenturyLink 
08/14Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
08/14The Rest Of Disney's Story With Brian Langis And Derek Thompson (Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 898 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,77
P/E ratio 2019 10,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-17.08%233 909
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-10.41%183 253
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP13.29%103 295
NTT DOCOMO INC10.48%101 374
KDDI CORP10.92%71 640
VODAFONE GROUP-23.92%61 302
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.