AT&T : Unleashes Fan-Focused Game of Thrones® Campaign Ahead of Final Season on HBO®

AT&T Flagship Stores Bring Game of Thrones to Life

Beginning April 1, AT&T flagship stores in Boston, Chicago, New York City and San Francisco will completely transform to a world you've only seen on the show. Each flagship store features limited-reveal video content, custom digital games, VR and AR experiences, and an exclusive look at series memorabilia and authentic costumes from different Game of Thrones houses and their allies - Chicago (House Stark), New York City (House Lannister), San Francisco (House Targaryen), Boston (Targaryen vs. Lannister).

Exclusive Game of Thrones Magic Leap Experience only at AT&T

Using the Magic Leap One, fans will be able to interact with Game of Thrones like never before at the AT&T flagship stores in Boston (Boylston) on April 1, Chicago (Michigan Avenue) on April 3 and San Francisco (1 Powell) on April 6.

In each of the three stores visitors will encounter, Game of Thrones presents 'The Dead Must Die,' a Magic Leap Encounter that challenges the bravest of fans to confront a White Walker and lead the fight for the living. Curious visitors will be fitted with a Magic Leap One and step into a physical representation of King's Landing, which instantly transforms into an ominous, icy scene that begs investigation. With torch in hand, visitors become soldiers in a standoff, as a frozen portal reveals the deadly world beyond the wall. It's scary to see a White Walker, but it's much scarier when it sees you.

Find out more on pricing and availability of Magic Leap here.

Catch Up, Interact and Learn More with Tons of Content from DIRECTV



Learn about the characters and look into each battle, betrayal, sacrifice and death with the Game Of Thrones® Challenge1, a free (no HBO subscription required) set-top-box application presented by DIRECTV & HBO. The interactive app can be found on DIRECTV channel 512, and will test you and your friends knowledge with in-depth trivia questions to unlock videos.

Need to catch up? Subscribe to HBO to start from the beginning - all seven seasons are available* on DIRECTV On Demand, DIRECTV NOW, the DIRECTV app, HBO GO®, and HBO On Demand®.

AT&T will give the uninitiated a chance to catch-up at no extra charge leading up to the premiere with a preview of HBO on DIRECTV and U-verse. Customers can watch the premiere episode at no charge and then add HBO to continue watching.

Own a Part of Game of Thrones History from AT&T THANKS®

Starting April 1, customers will have a chance to Own the Throne, 2 where one lucky person will win an iconic Iron Throne like the one used in the acclaimed series. For more sweepstakes and Games of Thrones content, download the AT&T THANKS app.

An Online Hub Built for the Ultimate Fan

With never-before-seen videos rolling out now through the week the premiere, the Game of Thrones entertainment hub is the ultimate destination. Complete with episode recaps, quizzes, in-depth character profiles, downloadable wallpapers and behind-the-scenes content, this online destination is built by superfans, for superfans.

Get Exclusive Accessories in Stores and at ATT.com

Throne too big to fit in the doorway? Don't worry, ATT.com and AT&T retail stores around the country are carrying dozens of exclusive Game of Thrones accessories you can bring just about anywhere from phone cases, power cables and wireless chargers to wine tumblers, water bottles, pint glasses and more.

AT&T Fan Zone at NCAA Final Four

Before April 14th there is the other fan-obsessed, binge-worthy, who-will-survive TV obsession - NCAA Final Four. Fans in the stadium in Minneapolis can be on the lookout for an augmented reality experience on the big screen that turns fans into virtual White Walkers. At the AT&T Fan Zone inside the Minneapolis Convention Center, fans can test their hoops skills in a game of G-O-T, or they can stop by the Throne Room or Fire & Ice Room for sharable photo opps with authentic show props and costumes.

For even more Game of Thrones content, offers and general obsession follow @ATT on Twitter, facebook.com/att and @ATT on Instagram.