Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:22am EDT

AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $37.94, up $1.70 or 4.68%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 2, 2018, when it closed at $38.07

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 26, 2017, when it rose 5%

-- Earlier Monday, activist investor Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T Inc., criticized the company's strategy and called on the telecommunications giant to shed unnecessary assets. The fund didn't ask AT&T to sell specific divisions but said the company should review any assets that lack a strategic rationale, including the DirecTV satellite service and Mexican wireless operations

-- Currently up nine of the past 10 days

-- Currently up eight consecutive days; up 9.29% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 8, 2019, when it rose for nine straight trading days

-- Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Jan. 8, 2019, when it rose 11.4%

-- Up 32.95% year-to-date

-- Down 35.89% from its all-time closing high of $59.19 on July 16, 1999

-- Up 17.15% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2018), when it closed at $32.39

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Traded as high as $38.14; highest intraday level since Feb. 5, 2018, when it hit $38.31

-- Up 5.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 23, 2009, when it rose as much as 6.44%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:00:03 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 4.25% 37.795 Delayed Quote.27.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 26886.14 Delayed Quote.14.88%
NASDAQ 100 0.00% 7851.353379 Delayed Quote.24.21%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.00% 8101.529121 Delayed Quote.22.33%
S&P 500 0.18% 2984.14 Delayed Quote.18.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
10:34aAT&T : Banks, AT&T nudge US stocks broadly higher in early trading
AQ
10:22aAT&T Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Da..
DJ
10:11aElliott Discloses AT&T Stake, Calls for Shake-Up -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:55aAT&T : Elliott Discloses AT&T Stake, Calls for Shakeup -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:53aAT&T : Statement on Elliott Management Letter to Board of Directors
BU
09:32aAT&T : Activist Investor Elliott Calls for AT&T Shakeup -- Update
DJ
09:32aAT&T : Thinking about buying stock in Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Aurora Cannabis, B..
PR
09:08aAT&T : Elliott invests $3.2B in AT&T, seeks changes
AQ
08:47aAT&T : Activist Investor Elliott Calls for AT&T Shakeup
DJ
07:31aAXON : Body 3 Now Certified by AT&T for FirstNet Nationwide Public Safety Commun..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 30 531 M
Net income 2019 18 316 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,30x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 265 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 35,81  $
Last Close Price 36,25  $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T27.01%264 879
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.22%172 649
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.36%90 506
NTT DOCOMO INC10.79%83 330
T-MOBILE US24.43%67 630
KDDI CORP8.73%61 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group