AT&T Up Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2017 -- Data Talk

AT&T Inc. (T) is currently at $37.94, up $1.70 or 4.68%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 2, 2018, when it closed at $38.07

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 26, 2017, when it rose 5%

-- Earlier Monday, activist investor Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T Inc., criticized the company's strategy and called on the telecommunications giant to shed unnecessary assets. The fund didn't ask AT&T to sell specific divisions but said the company should review any assets that lack a strategic rationale, including the DirecTV satellite service and Mexican wireless operations

-- Currently up nine of the past 10 days

-- Currently up eight consecutive days; up 9.29% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Jan. 8, 2019, when it rose for nine straight trading days

-- Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending Jan. 8, 2019, when it rose 11.4%

-- Up 32.95% year-to-date

-- Down 35.89% from its all-time closing high of $59.19 on July 16, 1999

-- Up 17.15% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2018), when it closed at $32.39

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Traded as high as $38.14; highest intraday level since Feb. 5, 2018, when it hit $38.31

-- Up 5.21% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 23, 2009, when it rose as much as 6.44%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

