AT&T (T)
AT&T : Wants to Be Big in Entertainment. First, It -2-

01/29/2019 | 11:12am EST

"There's no way that we could make the numbers we were told to make," said Altrina Grant, former manager of a Chicago-area AT&T call center. She said some agents would promise to call back a customer about a request to drop service rather than immediately disconnecting, which would count against their compensation. Irate customers would later call another employee to ask why their request wasn't honored, she said.

"These reps were getting thousands of dollars because they knew how to manipulate the system," Ms. Grant said.

Cyrus Evans, a former call-center manager in Waco, Texas, said employees' pay could swing between $50,000 and $80,000 a year depending on their performance, which was often influenced by how many disconnection requests they could deflect. Mr. Evans said employees often got angry calls from customers who had been promised their service would end, only to receive a bill the next month. He said the incentive structure rewarded bad behavior.

Former AT&T workers said the company launched a new audit team in 2017 to crack down on support staffers making promises they couldn't keep. Ms. Grant said this initiative led the company to fire some workers but several customer-care executives are still in their jobs.

The company said its incentives reward employees based on customer satisfaction, not sales or disconnections. "We have a dedicated team that monitors customer interactions and I can tell you that reps failing to disconnect a customer for any reason is extremely rare," AT&T said. "Our expectation is that customers receive a great experience. Our employees are held to the highest ethical standards and we consider anything short of that to be a serious violation of our company Code of Business Conduct."

This year, about two million two-year DirecTV contracts are expiring, an opportunity AT&T plans to use to roll back discounts. "As those customers come due, we'll get closer to market pricing," said John Donovan, chief of the telecom business, at a November investor conference. "We'll be respectful of our customers, but that will move up."

DirecTV has had an edge over rival satellite and cable companies with NFL Sunday Ticket, an add-on subscription providing games that aren't shown locally. The service features prominently in marketing.

The league has weakened DirecTV's hold on fans, however, by offering other ways to access some of the content. And the agreement is on shaky footing because the NFL has the option to open up Sunday Ticket to bidding early this year. AT&T executives have discussed the matter with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The league hasn't signaled what it will do.

AT&T customer Ben Harding is sticking with the company despite disappointing call-center interactions. The Los Angeles screenwriter said a representative of AT&T's loyalty department offered him monthly discounts adding up to $500 a year if he kept his TV service, a deal he accepted.

Weeks later, Mr. Harding said, some promised channels weren't available, and it took several calls to AT&T's corporate office and a Facebook message to a high-level executive to persuade the company to give him a credit.

"The whole thing left me suspicious," he said, "and with a bad taste in my mouth."

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

