AT&T : Warner Bros. Chairman, CEO Kevin Tsujihara to Step Down

Breaking News...

Kevin Tsujihara will step down as chief executive of AT&T Inc.'s Warner Bros. studio following allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a young actress.

Mr. Tsujihara oversaw movie and television production -- and this month was given more responsibility as part of a broader restructuring by AT&T of its WarnerMedia unit.

WarnerMedia hasn't named a successor to Mr. Tsujihara.

In an internal memo sent last week, Mr. Tsujihara apologized for "mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most. I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you."

(More to Come)