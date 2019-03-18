Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Warner Bros. Chairman, CEO Kevin Tsujihara to Step Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

Breaking News...

Kevin Tsujihara will step down as chief executive of AT&T Inc.'s Warner Bros. studio following allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a young actress.

Mr. Tsujihara oversaw movie and television production -- and this month was given more responsibility as part of a broader restructuring by AT&T of its WarnerMedia unit.

WarnerMedia hasn't named a successor to Mr. Tsujihara.

In an internal memo sent last week, Mr. Tsujihara apologized for "mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most. I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you."

(More to Come)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
02:02pAT&T : Warner Bros. Chairman, CEO Kevin Tsujihara to Step Down--Update
DJ
01:58pAT&T : Warner Bros. Chairman, CEO Kevin Tsujihara to Step Down--Update
DJ
01:52pAT&T : Warner Bros. Chairman, CEO Kevin Tsujihara to Step Down
DJ
08:25aAT&T : Helps Businesses Deploy New Communication Capabilities in Near Real-time
PU
03/15AT&T : 1Q19 Pre-Earnings Disclosure Package
PU
03/15AT&T : Beacons Of Hope
PU
03/14AT&T : Gartner Names AT&T a Leader in M2M Global Coverage, IoT Services
PU
03/14AT&T : Cybersecuritys Roger Thornton to Deliver Keynote at Cyber Investing Summi..
AQ
03/14AT&T : Verizon Will Debut Its 5G Network in 2 Cities Next Month. And This Time T..
AQ
03/14AT&T, Verizon Taking 5G to the Edge with SD-WAN
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 37 239 M
Net income 2019 19 721 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,67%
P/E ratio 2019 12,10
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 223 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T7.46%223 418
CHINA MOBILE LTD.15.45%224 463
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.75%107 011
NTT DOCOMO INC3.63%75 098
T-MOBILE US15.49%62 457
KDDI CORP-1.41%58 102
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.