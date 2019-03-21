Log in
AT&T : WarnerMedia Creates Role of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer--3rd Update

03/21/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

By Benjamin Mullin

The chief executive of AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia unit said the company is creating the new role of chief diversity and inclusion officer, according to an internal memo, amid concerns among employees about the lack of women in the entertainment giant's upper ranks.

John Stankey, WarnerMedia's chief, said the position will "help ensure our business encourages and values diverse perspectives, supports the unique voices of the talent we work with, and is reflected in the world-class content we create."

At a recent town hall following a restructuring by WarnerMedia, Mr. Stankey introduced the company's new slate of top executives, all of whom were men.

Mr. Stankey was asked about the lack of women in those top positions. He said the company was putting in place processes to address the issue.

In the internal memo, he added, "This isn't just something that's nice to do; it is essential to our future success."

The top executives at WarnerMedia other than Mr. Stankey include Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Entertainment and Direct to Consumer; Jeff Zucker, who will continue to head up CNN and take on oversight of the Turner sports unit; and Chief Revenue Officer Gerhard Zeiler.

The other top executive, Warner Bros. studio chief Kevin Tsujihara, said this week he is stepping down as the company investigates his past relationship with a young actress, following revelations that he promised to make inquiries about getting her cast in Warner projects. WarnerMedia is searching for his replacement.

Warner Media isn't alone among major media companies in its struggle to diversify its ranks. The upper echelons of many media companies in the U.S. are dominated by men, and many have put initiatives into place to diversify their ranks.

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson addressed the criticism over diversity and gender parity at a Wednesday lunch hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

"I wouldn't cast aspersions on Time Warner," Mr. Stephenson said. "I think this is an industry that is under-indexed in terms of diversity at the most senior levels."

AT&T took control of Time Warner Inc. last year after a costly legal battle against the Justice Department, which challenged the acquisition on antitrust grounds. The telecom prevailed in court and renamed the business WarnerMedia.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com

