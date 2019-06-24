AT&T : WarnerMedia Names Ann Sarnoff Chief Executive of Warner Bros.

By Michael Dabaie

AT&T Inc.'s (T) WarnerMedia named Ann Sarnoff as chair and chief executive of Warner Bros.

Ms. Sarnoff, who currently is president of BBC Studios Americas, will oversee worldwide operations at Warner Bros., including the production, marketing and distribution of film, television and interactive entertainment, the company said.

During a leadership transition, Warner Bros. was managed by an interim team made up of Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group; Peter Roth, president and chief content officer, Warner Bros. Television Group; and Kim Williams, EVP & CFO, Warner Bros.

Ms. Sarnoff will be based in Los Angeles and officially will join the company later this summer.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com