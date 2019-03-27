Log in
AT&T : WarnerMedia Offers Buyouts to Turner Employees Amid Restructuring

0
03/27/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

By Benjamin Mullin and Joe Flint

AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia took steps to reduce head count at its Turner unit, which was essentially dissolved as a result of a wide-ranging restructuring announced earlier this month.

The company is offering buyouts to U.S. Turner employees who are at least 55 years old and would have 10 or more years of service by year-end, according to a memo sent to employees Wednesday that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The buyouts at Turner were widely expected as AT&T started to fundamentally reshape the entertainment empire it acquired for more than $80 billion after clearing the last antitrust hurdle late last month. Eligible employees will get four weeks' pay for every year of service, according to a person familiar with the matter. The payouts are capped at two years.

A WarnerMedia spokesman declined to comment.

HBO, which like Turner was an independent unit before the recent overhaul, is also undergoing a round of voluntary buyouts. Separately, two top HBO executives, Chief Revenue Officer Simon Sutton and Global Distribution President Bernadette Aulestia, also have left the channel in the wake of the HBO-Turner consolidation.

The overhaul at WarnerMedia, led by Chief Executive John Stankey, broke up Turner, whose parts were absorbed by other divisions. TNT, TBS and other channels will be part of a new entertainment unit -- alongside HBO -- led by new programming and direct-to-consumer chief Robert Greenblatt. Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and their merchandise and licensing units were transferred to Warner Bros., while CNN became part of a newly created sports and news division.

The heads of HBO and Turner, Richard Plepler and David Levy, said they were resigning days before the overhaul was announced.

Trimming costs and streamlining operations are crucial steps for AT&T, which is saddled with about $170 billion in net debt, the most of any nonfinancial U.S. company. After AT&T announced its plans to acquire Time Warner -- which it rebranded as WarnerMedia -- in 2016, it projected $1.5 billion in annual cost savings and a further $1 billion in "revenue synergies."

The deepest cuts are expected to occur at Turner, which accounted for roughly as much operating income at Time Warner as HBO and Warner Bros. combined. The consolidation could force more jobs to relocate from Turner's longtime base in Atlanta, where AT&T had already been closing offices in its own telecom division before the merger, choosing to focus on its Dallas headquarters as well as expanding its presence in New York and Los Angeles.

WarnerMedia's reorganization was delayed by an appeal from the Justice Department seeking to block the acquisition. The delay interrupted planning for integration of the companies, compelling WarnerMedia executives to roll out the reorganization in steps, rather than making sweeping changes across several units simultaneously.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com and Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

