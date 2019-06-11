Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/11 11:56:40 am
32.385 USD   +1.42%
11:29aAT&T : Working with DECA to Keep Teen Drivers Safe this Summer
PU
11:08aDisaster Response — A Daily Focus
PU
10:53aAT&T : and Uber Working to Boost Commercial Air Service
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Working with DECA to Keep Teen Drivers Safe this Summer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 11:29am EDT

For nearly a decade, our It Can Wait® program has shared a simple message - please don't drive distracted. And while we want all drivers to be safe on the road, we know that this time of year can be the most dangerous for teen drivers.

According to AAA, the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the '100 deadliest days' on the road, especially for teens. As they head out for vacations, summer jobs, days at the beach or neighborhood pool, we want teens to remember that no text, post or selfie is worth a life. But, no matter how much we say it, we know this message means the most when teens hear it from their friends and peers. In fact, our research shows that 57% of people are more likely to stop driving distracted if a friend or passenger pressures them to.1

That's why we were so encouraged by the teens who took action to prevent distracted driving across the country this past school year as part of our collaboration with DECA. For more than 70 years, DECA has impacted the lives of students by providing opportunities for them to enhance leadership and business skills as part of their school curriculum. Their impressive student members are go-getters who eagerly stepped up to the challenge to get friends and classmates to put down their phones while behind the wheel.

Across the country, local DECA chapters organized social media campaigns, video advertising and in-school pledge drives to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving and encourage their classmates to take the It Can Wait pledge. Through a state text-to-pledge competition, DECA's members generated over 15,000 pledges, surpassing their goal. It took hard work and creativity to get the job done. We were honored to recognize the students' achievements recently at DECA's national conference in Orlando with financial awards to the states that generated the most pledges.

However, more important than the number of pledges and awards, were the teens' efforts to speak up about the dangers of distracted driving. For almost 10 years, we have brought our It Can Wait program to schools across the country. Every time we see students engage with the program and make it their own, we are impressed with the result. Our collaboration with DECA was yet another example of the great work teens do with the It Can Wait campaign.

Thanks to DECA, and their student members, we hope our roads will be a little safer this summer. Take the pledge at ItCanWait.com and always remember to keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 15:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
11:29aAT&T : Working with DECA to Keep Teen Drivers Safe this Summer
PU
11:08aDisaster Response — A Daily Focus
PU
10:53aAT&T : and Uber Working to Boost Commercial Air Service
PU
10:36aAT&T : Signs European LTE-M Roaming Deal
AQ
09:02aAT&T : Indianapolis stakes claim as the center of 5G innovation
AQ
08:58aAT&T : HMD adds more Nokia devices to AT&T prepay lineup
AQ
06:11aAT&T : Greg Lensch appointed as new CEO for Tele2 IoT - Tele2
AQ
02:01aTELE2 : Greg Lensch appointed as new CEO for Tele2 IoT
AQ
06/10AT&T : Experience 'Dr. Grordbort's Invaders' on Magic Leap One
PU
06/10PATRICK THOMAS : HBO Cancels 'Vice News Tonight'
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 37 461 M
Net income 2019 19 741 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,48
P/E ratio 2020 11,46
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T11.88%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.91%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP44.90%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC2.95%77 328
T-MOBILE US20.53%63 389
KDDI CORP5.05%60 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About