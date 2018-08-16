Log in
AT&T (T)
AT&T : and MCMC Host 2018 Malaysia Developers' Day With a Focus on IoT, AI and Big Data

08/16/2018

Participants Have 24 Hours to Create an IoT App

AT&T * and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will host Malaysia Developers' Day from 22-23 Sept., 2018 in Cyberjaya, Malaysia.

In its 6th year, the event calls on aspiring developers, innovators and entrepreneurs to create Internet of Things (IoT) apps. Last year, 161 participants created 33 IoT apps with solutions for the sharing economy, personal safety and disease prevention.

This year, there will be a special emphasis on apps that use artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to solve real needs. Participants will have just 24 hours to build their app. The categories are:

  • Smart Cities: Technology to make urban life less congested and safer.
  • Health: Improves medical or at-home care through automation.
  • Community: Creates social and environmental benefits through automation.

AT&T and MCMC will provide the tools the teams need to create new apps. Tech experts and mentors will also be at the event to support the teams.

Main prize winners will share cash prizes worth US$15,000. Five Nanodegree scholarships from AT&T and Udacity will also be offered. These will help winners earn an online degree to prepare for careers in the tech industry.

Dato' Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, MCMC's Chief of Communications and Digital Ecosystem commented, 'Malaysia Developers' Day lets us put the spotlight on the IT talent we have in our region and helps us encourage local innovators and digital entrepreneurs to develop solutions that will improve people's lives. In addition, we also encourage the participation of students who seek opportunities to cultivate their interest and talent in app development. Each year MYDD has grown bigger and better than ever and we are very excited to see what great apps and ideas will grow from the event in 2018.'

'AI and IoT are emerging as fundamental technologies for smart, digital nations. This year's event gives Asian developers and entrepreneurs a chance to meet like-minded innovators and hone their skills in these new areas while tackling real-world challenges,' said Jake Jennings, assistant vice president, International External Affairs, AT&T.

Event recap:

When:

8:30 a.m. (MYT), Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, to 2 p.m. (MYT), Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018

Where:
Auditorium, MCMC Old HQ, Off Persiaran Multimedia, 63000, Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Who:
Open to developers across Malaysia and Asia Pacific. Come with a team or form one the day of.

Register: MYDD 2018

Prizes:

- Grand Prize - U.S. $10,000

- Second Prize - U.S. $3,000

- Third Prize - U.S. $2,000

Follow the conversation on Twitter with #MYDD2018.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:15:01 UTC
