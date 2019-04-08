AT&T : and WNBA Announce Landmark Marquee Partnership

AT&T Becomes First Non-Apparel Partner to Have Logo Featured on All Team Jerseys

AT&T and WNBA Will Collaborate on Programming to Support Women in Sports

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multiyear marquee partnership with AT&T, making the global communications and technology company the first non-apparel partner to have its logo featured on the front of all 12 team jerseys throughout the league. The jerseys will officially debut during this week's WNBA Draft presented by State Farm on April 10 at NIKE's NYHQ.

Throughout the season, AT&T will be integrated into WNBA.com, the WNBA app, and WNBA social channels as well as with broadcast partners ESPN networks and NBA TV. AT&T will also be title partner of WNBA All-Star with oncourt logo placement, signage and unique activation opportunities beginning this year in Las Vegas.

As part of the partnership, AT&T and the WNBA will collaborate on programming to support women in sports. This collaboration is ideal given the WNBA embrace and celebration of what makes it exceptional - the power, optimism, and dimension of the women of the WNBA - and how AT&T proactively takes action to support diversity and foster inclusion. One of the nation's first women's employee resource groups started at AT&T forty years ago. In 2018, AT&T met its goal to remove gender bias from its advertising and content as part of the Association of National Advertisers' #SeeHer movement - two years ahead of the goal set by the ANA.

'The WNBA is deeply committed to empowering and inspiring women,' said Kerry Tatlock, Senior Vice President, Marketing Partnerships. 'AT&T's groundbreaking commitment to our game, which is anchored on our shared values of diversity and inclusion, make it the perfect partner for the WNBA at this exciting time.'

'Together, we can create ways for basketball fans and for AT&T customers to engage in the causes and communities important to the WNBA and to AT&T,' said Fiona Carter, chief brand officer, AT&T Communications. 'Whether it's women in sports, supporting small businesses like those owned by WNBA players, being a leading voice in LGBTQ rights, or giving back to communities in which we operate, we have much in common and many opportunities to empower these incredible athletes and their fans.'

The NBA partnership with AT&T began at NBA All-Star 2019, where it was the title partner of AT&T Slam Dunk as well as the presenting partner of NBA All-Star Practice and Media Day. AT&T is also involved with the NBA 2K League as last week tipped off its activations as the presenting partner of THE TIPOFF tournament.

The 2019 WNBA season will tip off May 24 and feature 12 teams vying for a championship, including the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics.