Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

AT&T : asks U.S. appeals court to uphold approval of Time Warner acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 08:57pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A combination photo of the Time Warner shares price at the New York Stock Exchange and AT&T logo in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - AT&T Inc on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to reject the Justice Department's challenge to its acquisition of Time Warner, saying the government had offered no basis for second guessing key conclusions of a ruling upholding the transaction.

The government is appealing U.S. Judge Richard Leon's ruling in June that AT&T's $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner could proceed. The government had said it would lead to higher prices for consumers and was illegal under antitrust law.

AT&T has said it would manage Time Warner’s Turner cable television networks as part of a separate business unit until February 2019 or the conclusion of the government's appeal.

AT&T's brief said the government did not meet its burdens. "In the crucible of litigation, DOJ’s claims were exposed as both narrow and fragile," the company argued.

The Justice Department declined comment.

The merger, announced in October 2016 and closed on June 14, was opposed by President Donald Trump. The merged company includes CNN, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

AT&T's brief noted the government's lawsuit was the "first litigated challenge to a vertical merger in four decades, prompting many press outlets to question whether the White House had improperly influenced DOJ’s decision to bring the case."

Leon "quashed discovery into that issue, effectively limiting the trial to the fundamental question" of if the deal violated U.S. antitrust law," AT&T added.

In August, the Justice Department said Leon failed to take into account how companies negotiate with each other and seek to maximize profits in considering the Justice Department’s arguments about how the deal would decrease competition.

In its brief, the government argued the court should have concluded that the merger would give Time Warner more clout at the bargaining table.

Leon ignored evidence regarding how companies use leverage to bargain with each other and failed to consider corporate efforts to increase their revenues, the government argued.

The court’s errors “colored the court’s view of the facts, leading to a decision that is clearly erroneous in light of the evidence presented at trial,” the Justice Department said.

The core of the Justice Department’s concern about the deal is that AT&T, which owns DirecTV, would use its ownership of Time Warner’s content to make pay TV rivals pay more, thus raising their costs and forcing them to charge consumers more.

Oral arguments have not yet been scheduled by U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
09:29pAT&T : AUDIENCE Network Presents New Music Concerts From NE-YO, Noah Cyrus, Play..
PU
09:28pGoogle defends Gmail data sharing, gives few details on violations
RE
08:57pAT&T : asks U.S. appeals court to uphold approval of Time Warner acquisition
RE
08:32pAT&T : BHS students get early start at RSU
AQ
06:23pAT&T : Delivers ‘The Legend of Hallowaiian’ Starring the Voices of V..
PU
06:01pS&P sector reshuffle may do little for telecom stocks
RE
05:23pAT&T : Foundry Launches Innovation Space for Vertical Industries
PU
05:14pAT&T : Plans for New Store Locations Include Pop-Upgrades in Apartment Buildings
DJ
04:00pRETAIL IS NOT DEAD : AT&T Plans to Add 1,000 New Locations
PR
12:30pAT&T : customers experience cell outages in Kilgore area
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:34pAT&T : Heed The Warning Signs 
12:40pThis Blue Chip Is Trading At Discount Despite Its Mouth-Watering Track Record 
09/18BCE : An Undervalued Dividend Growth Story With A 5.6% Yield And 14% Upside 
09/18Why Dividend Growth Portfolios May Lag In 2018 
09/183 Reasons Most People Can't Retire 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 531 M
Net income 2018 20 430 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,00%
P/E ratio 2018 11,45
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,1 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-14.17%242 333
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.42%198 022
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP18.38%107 054
NTT DOCOMO INC12.93%102 764
KDDI CORP8.84%69 719
VODAFONE GROUP-28.16%59 379
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.