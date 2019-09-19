AT&T : onDIRECTV Presents “Arriba Puerto Rico”

The exclusive channel of DIRECTV Latin America, OnDIRECTV presents the documentary reality Piedra Papel Tijera, filmed one year after the passing of hurricanes Irma and María. Programming also available in the OTT DIRECTV GO service.

In 2017, hurricanes Irma and María hit the Caribbean area a few days apart. In its wake, only devastation remained. Despite the numerous exhibits of international solidarity, the aid was not enough, and there is still a lot that needs to be done nowadays. Aware of these circumstances, in March 2019, DIRECTV through its volunteer program Piedra Papel Tijera mobilized more than 100 volunteers and collaborators from Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, United States and Venezuela to the town of Loíza, in Puerto Rico, to rebuild seven homes and a farm.

'After 18 months of the passing of hurricanes Irma and María, we arrived in Puerto Rico when that what had happened was no longer news, but the need is still urgent. As we were analyzing the best way to help, the fourth regional version of Piedra, Papel, Tijera was born, with the participation of more than 100 volunteers, who in this way were able to leave their mark, contribute to those who are in need and share the same objective,' said Enzo Dotto, Communications and Alliances Manager for CSR in DIRECTV Latin America.

Thus, the volunteers moved to the Loíza area, in Puerto Rico, one of the areas most affected by the catastrophe, to help rebuild families who were victims of natural disaster, and who still needed support and resources more than a year after the tragedy. DIRECTV, clients of AT&T USA, Vrio Corp., SKY Brazil, AT&T Mexico, AT&T Puerto Rico, Foundation for Puerto Rico and Hyatt Place + House participated in the action.

This activity is part of the initiatives that DIRECTV develops and implements with the goal of generating changes in the areas of education and sustainability, together with volunteer and philanthropic initiatives. Through the DIRECTV Generation, programs such as ESCUELA+, FACIUNI Scholarships, Piedra Papel Tijera and The Forum are carried out, all with a great impact in the region.

Piedra, Papel, Tijera: Arriba Puerto Rico

Sunday September 22

12:00 hrs. in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

13:00 hrs. in Venezuela.



Scheduling information:

OnDIRECTV SD (Canal 201)

OnDIRECTV HD (Canal 1201)



To access DIRECTV GO you must be in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru or Uruguay. You must go to www.DIRECTVGO.com, create an account and subscribe *. The application must be downloaded from the App Store (iOS devices) or the Play Store (Android devices) or accessed directly from a web browser. New subscribers can only access a seven-day free trial only once. Visit DIRECTVGO.com to see certain exclusions and limitations that may apply.