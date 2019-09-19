Log in
AT&T : onDIRECTV Presents “Arriba Puerto Rico”

09/19/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

The exclusive channel of DIRECTV Latin America, OnDIRECTV presents the documentary reality Piedra Papel Tijera, filmed one year after the passing of hurricanes Irma and María. Programming also available in the OTT DIRECTV GO service.

In 2017, hurricanes Irma and María hit the Caribbean area a few days apart. In its wake, only devastation remained. Despite the numerous exhibits of international solidarity, the aid was not enough, and there is still a lot that needs to be done nowadays. Aware of these circumstances, in March 2019, DIRECTV through its volunteer program Piedra Papel Tijera mobilized more than 100 volunteers and collaborators from Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, United States and Venezuela to the town of Loíza, in Puerto Rico, to rebuild seven homes and a farm.

'After 18 months of the passing of hurricanes Irma and María, we arrived in Puerto Rico when that what had happened was no longer news, but the need is still urgent. As we were analyzing the best way to help, the fourth regional version of Piedra, Papel, Tijera was born, with the participation of more than 100 volunteers, who in this way were able to leave their mark, contribute to those who are in need and share the same objective,' said Enzo Dotto, Communications and Alliances Manager for CSR in DIRECTV Latin America.

Thus, the volunteers moved to the Loíza area, in Puerto Rico, one of the areas most affected by the catastrophe, to help rebuild families who were victims of natural disaster, and who still needed support and resources more than a year after the tragedy. DIRECTV, clients of AT&T USA, Vrio Corp., SKY Brazil, AT&T Mexico, AT&T Puerto Rico, Foundation for Puerto Rico and Hyatt Place + House participated in the action.

This activity is part of the initiatives that DIRECTV develops and implements with the goal of generating changes in the areas of education and sustainability, together with volunteer and philanthropic initiatives. Through the DIRECTV Generation, programs such as ESCUELA+, FACIUNI Scholarships, Piedra Papel Tijera and The Forum are carried out, all with a great impact in the region.

Piedra, Papel, Tijera: Arriba Puerto Rico

Sunday September 22

  • 12:00 hrs. in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.
  • 13:00 hrs. in Venezuela.

Scheduling information:

  • OnDIRECTV SD (Canal 201)
  • OnDIRECTV HD (Canal 1201)

To access DIRECTV GO you must be in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru or Uruguay. You must go to www.DIRECTVGO.com, create an account and subscribe *. The application must be downloaded from the App Store (iOS devices) or the Play Store (Android devices) or accessed directly from a web browser. New subscribers can only access a seven-day free trial only once. Visit DIRECTVGO.com to see certain exclusions and limitations that may apply.

* It is required to be 18 years of age or older and being the holder of a credit card and accept the corresponding Terms and Conditions. It is recommended that users have a minimum of 4 Mbps in their home and 2.5 Mbps for mobile devices. To enjoy a high-quality experience, 10 Mbps had been recommended. For more information along with general requirements and Terms and Conditions inwww.DIRECTVGO.com.

About DIRECTV Latin America:

DIRECTV delivers the best entertainment experience. Every day, DIRECTV subscribers in Latin America enjoy quality and sound that is 100% digital, industry leading customer service, state-of-the-art technology, unmatched HD content that includes original and exclusive series, and complete coverage of major events, including sports and entertainment, as well as comprehensive programming packages, and the possibility of watching content on different screens whenever and wherever the users want it. For more information visit:www.directvla.com

About DIRECTV GO:

With DIRECTV GO, users can access content how and when they want through different devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers or Smart TVs. DIRECTV GO is an over-the-top (OTT) subscription service that offers online access to a variety of programs in different Latin American countries. Includes access to live channels, On Demand and sports content, and the option to subscribe to premium programming. DIRECTV GO is a service of Vrio offered by its affiliated company Latam Streamco Inc. It is available free of charge to subscribers of the DIRECTV satellite television service in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, thanks to an agreement between Vrio and DIRECTV satellite television service providers. For more information: www.DIRECTVGO.com

About OnDIRECTV and OnDIRECTV HD

OnDIRECTV, is the exclusive signal for DIRECTV subscribers. It offers original productions; unique content series with up to 3 exclusive titles per month, popular US TV slots which are broadcast the same day as in the United States; concerts, events, documentaries and movies that are not found anywhere else. In addition, programming in the 'Prime Time' classified by genre according to the day of the week. Showcased in standard and high definition.

®2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. DIRECTV, the DIRECTV logo and any other DIRECTV brand contained herein are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 21:21:07 UTC
