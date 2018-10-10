Log in
AT&T (T)
AT&T plans Warner Media subscription video service

10/10/2018 | 07:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc is preparing to launch a subscription video service by the end of 2019 that will offer movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest library, according to an internal memo sent to employees on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

The service will include everything from film classics like "Casablanca" to the "Harry Potter" and "Batman" franchises to TV series "ER" and "Pretty Little Liars."

It is still in the planning phases and AT&T, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, has not yet articulated how it will be structured or how it will be staffed.

The announcement of the service delivers on a promise AT&T made in June after shareholders approved the telecom company's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner in order to make more money selling products directly to consumers rather than just go through middlemen such as cable companies.

"When we first discussed the benefits of combining WarnerMedia with AT&T, we saw the ability to create new consumer choices centered on unmatched options, value, quality, and experiences," John Stankey, WarnerMedia Chief Executive, wrote in the memo.

AT&T plans to finance the new service through "incremental efficiencies" at WarnerMedia, which includes consolidating resources from "sub-scale" direct to consumer services, the company said in an SEC regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company has also not yet set a price, but expects to bundle it with other services such as HBO and possibly newer services such as DC Universe.

The announcement answers a few questions about how it plans to take on rivals Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc which have created thriving businesses streaming movies and shows directly to consumers and Walt Disney Co. which is spending $71.3 billion on buying Twenty-First Century Fox to do the same.

Media conglomerates including AT&T and Disney have raced to catch up to Netflix which now serves more than 135 million subscribers globally and 58 million in the United States.

In an internal meeting over the summer that was leaked to the press, Stankey, an AT&T veteran, suggested a radical expansion of HBO, which rankled insiders fearful that its new owners would destroy a brand known for its high quality.

The launch of a new service that is expected to be bundled with but not exist as a division of HBO is seen helping to preserve HBO's reputation as a premium brand which has historically attracted Hollywood's hottest talent.

The new service will join other WarnerMedia direct to consumer businesses that include the recently launched DC Universe service for comic book and animated series fans and the FilmStruck classic movies service.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; editing by Clive McKeef)

By Kenneth Li
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.25% 1811.35 Delayed Quote.59.93%
AT&T 0.03% 33.51 Delayed Quote.-13.84%
NETFLIX -4.69% 339.97 Delayed Quote.85.30%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.42% 45.32 Delayed Quote.31.77%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.52% 115.16 Delayed Quote.8.72%
