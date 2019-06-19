AT&T : teams up with HPE to accelerate edge computing using AT&T MEC Services

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* will work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to help businesses harness powerful edge capabilities. The two companies have agreed to a go-to-market program to accelerate business adoption of edge connections and edge computing.

Edge computing marks a giant leap forward in providing faster processing and potentially enhanced security for business applications. AT&T Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) Services enable businesses to take advantage of AT&T cellular coverage – including 5G as it becomes available – as well as new capabilities to manage cellular traffic through virtual network functions. HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems help create use cases where applications can reside on premises for lower latency processing.

Over the coming years the amount of data generated and used at the edge will grow dramatically. This opens up new opportunities for enterprises including IoT, machine learning and augmented reality. AT&T and HPE are working with enterprises to deliver proofs-of-concept in these categories and more.

"AT&T's software-defined network, including our 5G network, combined with HPE's intelligent edge infrastructure can give businesses a flexible tool to better analyze data and process low-latency, high-bandwidth applications," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, AT&T Business. "Bringing compute power closer to our network helps businesses push the boundaries of what is possible and create innovative new solutions."

Enabling edge computing is a core tenet in AT&T's strategy to help businesses get the most out of 5G. This is an important step in bringing these technologies to scale, so businesses can continue to transform how they will use networks in the 5G era.

"HPE believes that the enterprise of the future will need to be edge-centric, cloud-enabled and data-driven to turn all of its data into action and value," said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, HPE. "Our go-to-market alliance with AT&T, using HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems, will help deliver AT&T MEC services at scale to help our customers more quickly convert data into actionable intelligence, enabling unique digital experiences and smarter operations."

