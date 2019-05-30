Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : to Add Locast App to DIRECT & U-Verse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses - nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1 2019.

***According to America's biggest test as announced by Global Wireless Solutions last fall.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 00:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
08:54pAT&T : to Add Locast App to DIRECT & U-Verse
PU
08:11pMajor Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
RE
01:33pAT&T : ATVA Seeks To Secure STELAR ‘For Consumers'
AQ
12:48pAT&T : Second Round of AT&T SHAPE Speakers Announced
PU
11:34aAT&T : T - AT&T Inc at Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
PU
08:54aAT&T : Launches 'Believe Bay Area' Initiative
PU
06:36aAT&T : T-Mobile's 5G network makes early appearance in New York
AQ
06:36aAT&T : offers network equipment, relief supplies to Ohio residents
AQ
05/29AT&T : Supporting Those Affected by Arkansas Flooding
PU
05/29AT&T : Supporting Those Impacted by Ohio Tornadoes
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 38 974 M
Net income 2019 19 709 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,35
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T11.81%232 879
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.91%182 721
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP47.97%105 284
NTT DOCOMO INC3.82%76 264
T-MOBILE US19.68%65 038
KDDI CORP8.05%59 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About