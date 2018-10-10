AT&T : to Launch Streaming Service in 4Q of 2019

By Josh Beckerman



AT&T Inc. (T) plans to launch a new direct-to-consumer streaming service with content including WarnerMedia movies and television shows in the fourth quarter of 2019, calling it "another benefit of" its recent purchase of Time Warner.

AT&T said in a filing Wednesday that it expects financial support for the launch will "come from a combination of incremental efficiencies within the WarnerMedia operations, consolidating resources from sub-scale D2C efforts, fallow library content, and technology reuse."

