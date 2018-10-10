Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : to Launch Streaming Service in 4Q of 2019 -- Update

10/10/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

AT&T Inc. (T) plans to launch a new direct-to-consumer streaming service with content including WarnerMedia movies and television shows in the fourth quarter of 2019, calling it "another benefit of" its $81 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc. in June.

AT&T said in a filing Wednesday that it expects financial support for the launch will "come from a combination of incremental efficiencies within the WarnerMedia operations, consolidating resources from sub-scale D2C efforts, fallow library content, and technology reuse."

John Stankey, the AT&T executive with oversight of Warner Bros., HBO and Turner, said in June that the company would be aggressive in investing in content and distribution platforms. He said launching more direct-to-consumer platforms similar to HBO Now would be a priority.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 31 714 M
Net income 2018 20 215 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 5,97%
P/E ratio 2018 11,60
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,39x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 243 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-13.84%243 277
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.07%205 345
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP16.05%104 203
NTT DOCOMO INC9.39%98 841
KDDI CORP4.67%66 571
T-MOBILE US7.79%58 001
