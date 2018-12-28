AT&T : to Release Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings January 30

AT&T
Inc.* (NYSE:
T) announced today that the company’s fourth-quarter 2018 results
will be released before 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. At
8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss
the results. The company’s earnings release, Investor Briefing and
related materials will be available at AT&T
Investor Relations.
A live webcast of the call will also be available at AT&T
Investor Relations, and the webcast replay will be available until
March 29, 2019.
*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and
entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four
operating units. WarnerMedia’s HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. divisions
are world leaders in creating premium content, operate one of the
world’s largest TV and film studios, and own a world-class library of
entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S.
consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV,
mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves more than 3 million
business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart
solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11
countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the
fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and
businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant
advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and
digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and
affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.
Additional information is available at about.att.com.
