AT&T (T)
AT&T : to Release Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings January 30

12/28/2018 | 03:31pm CET

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) announced today that the company’s fourth-quarter 2018 results will be released before 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. The company’s earnings release, Investor Briefing and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay will be available until March 29, 2019.

*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia’s HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. divisions are world leaders in creating premium content, operate one of the world’s largest TV and film studios, and own a world-class library of entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves more than 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 389 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 7,22%
P/E ratio 2018 10,24
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 204 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-27.60%204 366
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-6.06%195 613
NTT DOCOMO INC-7.69%85 252
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-21.04%72 460
KDDI CORP-8.07%59 761
T-MOBILE US-1.35%53 457
