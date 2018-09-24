AT&T : to Release Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market October 24

AT&T
Inc.* (NYSE:
T) announced today that the company’s third-quarter 2018 results
will be released around 7 a.m. ET before the New York Stock Exchange
opens on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T
will host a conference call to discuss the results. The company’s
earnings release, Investor Briefing and related materials will be
available at AT&T
Investor Relations.
A live webcast of the call will also be available at AT&T
Investor Relations, and the webcast replay will be available until
December 28, 2018.
*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in
telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes
in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia’s HBO, Turner and
Warner Bros. divisions are world leaders in creating premium content,
operate the world’s largest TV and film studio, and own a world-class
library of entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100
million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences
across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves more than 3
million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity
and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across
11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is
the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and
businesses. AT&T ad and analytics provides marketers with innovative,
targeted, data-driven advertising solutions around premium video content.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and
affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.
Additional information is available at about.att.com.
