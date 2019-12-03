Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : to Webcast Keynote by Randall Stephenson at UBS Conference on December 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:31am EST

AT&T Inc.* will webcast a keynote by Randall Stephenson, chairman and CEO, at the UBS Global TMT Conference on December 10, 2019. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:45 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
09:31aAT&T : to Webcast Keynote by Randall Stephenson at UBS Conference on December 10
BU
09:01aFIRSTNET MOMENTUM : Platform Soars with Over 1 Million Connections and Launch of..
PR
12/02AT&T : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Advanced Micro Devices, C..
PR
11/27U.S. Ends Probe Into Wireless Carriers Over eSIM Technology -- Update
DJ
11/27U.S. Winds Down Probe Into Wireless Carriers Over eSIM Technology
DJ
11/26AT&T : to Webcast Keynote by John Stephens at Wells Fargo Conference on December..
BU
11/26AT&T : Integrating 5G with Microsoft Cloud to Enable Next-Generation Solutions o..
PR
11/24AT&T : For some rural US TV viewers, local news is anything but
AQ
11/24U.S. Firms Pull Back on Investment
DJ
11/22TELEFONICA : Signs Agreement to Use AT&T's Infrastructure in Mexico
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 454 M
Net income 2019 16 514 M
Debt 2019 154 B
Yield 2019 5,48%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 273 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 39,70  $
Last Close Price 37,32  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T30.76%272 623
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-20.28%155 221
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.13%90 416
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.53%80 471
KDDI CORPORATION21.39%66 910
T-MOBILE US22.06%66 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group