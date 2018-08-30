Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AT&T : to Webcast Presentation by John Stankey at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on September 6

08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

AT&T Inc.* will webcast a presentation by John Stankey, chief executive officer of WarnerMedia, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday, September 6. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. PT.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia’s HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. divisions are world leaders in creating premium content, operate the world’s largest TV and film studio, and own a world-class library of entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves more than 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. AT&T ad and analytics provides marketers with innovative, targeted, data-driven advertising solutions around premium video content.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 669 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,83
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 237 B
