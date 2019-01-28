Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/28 04:35:00 pm
30.33 USD   -1.08%
06:42pAT&T : to cut jobs in weaker business units
RE
01/26Rocky Markets Hurt Pension Plans -- WSJ
DJ
01/25Pension Losses Could Hit Companies Like AT&T and Verizon Hard
DJ
AT&T : to cut jobs in weaker business units

0
01/28/2019 | 06:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc is cutting some jobs in declining areas of its business, while hiring more people in faster-growing segments, an AT&T spokesman said on Monday.

The layoffs will affect a "small" portion of the workforce and are consistent with staffing changes AT&T has done in the past, spokesman Jim Greer told Reuters by telephone. He declined to specify how many positions would be cut.

AT&T is the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers. Last year it agreed to buy Time Warner for $85 billion, and it said in June it plans to achieve annualized cost savings of $1.5 billion over three years.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Sheila Dang

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 30 631 M
Net income 2018 19 057 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,61%
P/E ratio 2018 11,24
P/E ratio 2019 11,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 223 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T7.43%223 143
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.54%213 007
NTT DOCOMO INC6.21%89 831
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP15.29%82 085
KDDI CORP3.20%62 458
T-MOBILE US7.66%58 098
