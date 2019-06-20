Log in
AT&T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

AT&T : wins Another Network Award

0
06/20/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

AT&T Named the Nation's Fastest and Most Reliable Wireless Network by PCMag

After driving nearly 10,000 miles across 30 major cities, PCMag announced this morning that, 'AT&T rocketed into the lead this year,' and is now the Fastest and Most Reliable Mobile Network in the nation. This builds on our most recent recognition as the Nation's Fastest Wireless Network according to Speedtest by Ookla 1Q 2019 results1 and recognition as the Nation's Best Wireless Network according to America's biggest test2.

Based on PCMag results, AT&T's wireless network performed better in more cities and across more regions than any other provider, and offered the best experience in all rural areas measured.

This is an acknowledgement that 5G Evolution, our launchpad for 5G, is creating great customer experiences in over 500 markets today. These enhancements are the result of billions of dollars of technology investments to bring our customers a great network experience.

For more information on 5G Evolution visit www.att.com/5GEvolution.

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

2 Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 02:03:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 37 461 M
Net income 2019 19 741 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,45
P/E ratio 2020 11,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
Capitalization 237 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T13.56%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.64%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP50.11%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC2.95%77 328
T-MOBILE US23.06%63 389
KDDI CORP7.82%60 850
