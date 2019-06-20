AT&T : wins Another Network Award

AT&T Named the Nation's Fastest and Most Reliable Wireless Network by PCMag

After driving nearly 10,000 miles across 30 major cities, PCMag announced this morning that, 'AT&T rocketed into the lead this year,' and is now the Fastest and Most Reliable Mobile Network in the nation. This builds on our most recent recognition as the Nation's Fastest Wireless Network according to Speedtest by Ookla 1Q 2019 results1 and recognition as the Nation's Best Wireless Network according to America's biggest test2.



Based on PCMag results, AT&T's wireless network performed better in more cities and across more regions than any other provider, and offered the best experience in all rural areas measured.



This is an acknowledgement that 5G Evolution, our launchpad for 5G, is creating great customer experiences in over 500 markets today. These enhancements are the result of billions of dollars of technology investments to bring our customers a great network experience.



For more information on 5G Evolution visit www.att.com/5GEvolution.

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q1 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.