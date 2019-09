Over the past five years, AT&T has posted a total shareholder return of 35.6%, compared with 64.5% for the S&P 500 and 48.6% for Verizon. "Elliott Discloses AT&T Stake, Calls for Shake-Up" at 10:00 ET Sept. 9, incorrectly stated 6.6%, 10.7% and 8.8%, respectively, which are the numbers for annual shareholder return.