Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 31, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T) investors who: (a) acquired AT&T common stock pursuant or traceable to the SEC Form S-4 registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the company’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner (the “Acquisition”); and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired AT&T securities between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their AT&T investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In June 2018, in connection with its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (“Time Warner”), AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of AT&T common stock to former shareholders of Time Warner common stock. The Registration Statement issued in connection with the stock issuance touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was purportedly experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber “Net Additions.”

It subsequently became clear that AT&T had substantially increased prices while discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service and was consequently losing subscribers. On this news, shares of AT&T fell as low as $27.36 per share, a decline of nearly 16% from the $32.52 price per share on the exchange date for the acquisition, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (2) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; (3) by the time of the Acquisition, AT&T’s reported “Net Additions” growth trend was already reversing into a severe “Net Loss”; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about AT&T’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of AT&T during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 31, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
01:23pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01:03pCord Cutters' Savings Shrink as Online TV Services Raise Prices
DJ
12:34pAT&T : Speed test results push back against AT&Ts fastest network 5G E claims
AQ
10:40aAT&T : customers are seeing 5GE on their iPhone devices
AQ
10:33aAT&T : You Can't Be in Two Places at Once. Or, Can You?
PU
09:33aAT&T : Helps South Carolina Department of Administration Transform Student Learn..
PU
09:20aAT&T : How IoT Became IoUT (Internet of Unexpected Things)
AQ
04:45aAT&T : Asia Pacific is Witnessing High Growth in the Blockchain in Telecom Marke..
AQ
04/10AT&T : Live online TV, once a bargain, is getting more expensive
AQ
04/10NEW AT&T AD CAMPAIGN : Telling Our Story During The Masters
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 38 801 M
Net income 2019 19 657 M
Debt 2019 158 B
Yield 2019 6,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,59
P/E ratio 2020 11,66
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 232 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 33,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T11.70%232 233
CHINA MOBILE LTD.4.57%203 273
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.82%108 829
NTT DOCOMO INC-6.19%68 221
T-MOBILE US13.44%61 352
KDDI CORP-8.13%54 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About