Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T Inc.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May
31, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of AT&T Inc. (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T)
investors who: (a) acquired AT&T common stock pursuant or traceable to
the SEC Form S-4 registration statement and prospectus issued in
connection with the company’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with
Time Warner (the “Acquisition”); and/or (b) purchased or otherwise
acquired AT&T securities between October 22, 2016 and October
24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Investors suffering losses on their AT&T investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
In June 2018, in connection with its acquisition of Time Warner Inc.
(“Time Warner”), AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of
AT&T common stock to former shareholders of Time Warner common stock.
The Registration Statement issued in connection with the stock issuance
touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group
segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly
subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any
decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T
was purportedly experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber
“Net Additions.”
It subsequently became clear that AT&T had substantially increased
prices while discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now
service and was consequently losing subscribers. On this news, shares of
AT&T fell as low as $27.36 per share, a decline of nearly 16% from the
$32.52 price per share on the exchange date for the acquisition, thereby
injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.
Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) AT&T had substantially increased prices,
while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its
DirecTV Now service; (2) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were
leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount
periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now
customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not
subscribing at all; (3) by the time of the Acquisition, AT&T’s reported
“Net Additions” growth trend was already reversing into a severe “Net
Loss”; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive
statements about AT&T’s business, operations, and prospects were
materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of AT&T during the Class Period you may move the
Court no later than May 31, 2019 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To
be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this
time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain
an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about
this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
