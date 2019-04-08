Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AT&T Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
AT&T Inc. (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T)
investors who: (a) acquired AT&T common stock pursuant or traceable to
the SEC Form S-4 registration statement and prospectus issued in
connection with the company’s June 2018 acquisition of and merger with
Time Warner (the “Acquisition”); and/or (b) purchased or otherwise
acquired AT&T securities between October 22, 2016 and October
24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). AT&T investors have until May
31, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
to participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
In June 2018, in connection with its acquisition of Time Warner Inc.
(“Time Warner”), AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of
AT&T common stock to former shareholders of Time Warner common stock.
The Registration Statement issued in connection with the stock issuance
touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group
segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly
subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any
decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T
was purportedly experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber
“Net Additions.”
It subsequently became clear that AT&T had substantially increased
prices while discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now
service and was consequently losing subscribers. On this news, shares of
AT&T fell as low as $27.36 per share, a decline of nearly 16% from the
$32.52 price per share on the exchange date for the acquisition, thereby
injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.
Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) AT&T had substantially increased prices,
while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its
DirecTV Now service; (2) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were
leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount
periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now
customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not
subscribing at all; (3) by the time of the Acquisition, AT&T’s reported
“Net Additions” growth trend was already reversing into a severe “Net
Loss”; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive
statements about AT&T’s business, operations, and prospects were
materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of AT&T during the Class Period you may move the
Court no later than May 31, 2019 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not
take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or
take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century
Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
