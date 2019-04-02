Log in
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
04/02/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AT&T Inc. (“AT&T” or “the Company”) (NYSE: T) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who acquired the Company’s shares pursuant to its Registration Statement issued in connection with AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner in June 2018, or purchased the Company's shares between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 31, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AT&T increased prices for DirecTV Now service while discontinuing promotional discount offers for the service at the same time. This resulted in existing customers leaving the service when their discount expired, and new customers avoiding the service altogether based on high prices. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about AT&T, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
