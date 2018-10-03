Industry Groups Sue California Over Net Neutrality -Reuters

--Several groups from the internet and cable television industries have filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block the state of California's new net neutrality rules, Reuters reported Wednesday.

--The lawsuit was filed by the American Cable Association, CTIA, NCTA and USTelecom, organizations that represent cable, wireless and internet companies, the report said.

--In a statement last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the federal government, not the states, should oversee the internet, and California had "enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-internet/internet-provider-groups-sue-over-california-net-neutrality-rules-idUSKCN1MD25L

