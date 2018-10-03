Log in
AT&T (T)
Industry Groups Sue California Over Net Neutrality -Reuters

10/03/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

--Several groups from the internet and cable television industries have filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block the state of California's new net neutrality rules, Reuters reported Wednesday.

--The lawsuit was filed by the American Cable Association, CTIA, NCTA and USTelecom, organizations that represent cable, wireless and internet companies, the report said.

--In a statement last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the federal government, not the states, should oversee the internet, and California had "enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-internet/internet-provider-groups-sue-over-california-net-neutrality-rules-idUSKCN1MD25L

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.19% 34 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC -0.88% 324.26 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.57% 35.485 Delayed Quote.-10.86%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 0.24% 54.51 Delayed Quote.1.72%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 31 754 M
Net income 2018 20 215 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 5,90%
P/E ratio 2018 11,75
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 246 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-13.86%246 327
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.79%197 381
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP21.37%108 249
NTT DOCOMO INC12.52%100 991
KDDI CORP10.64%69 899
T-MOBILE US9.78%59 069
