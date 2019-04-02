Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AT&T Inc. Investors

04/02/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AT&T Inc. investors (“AT&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: T) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2018, in connection with its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (“Time Warner”), AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of AT&T common stock to former shareholders of Time Warner common stock. The Registration Statement issued in connection with the stock issuance touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, particularly Video Entertainment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers, such that AT&T was purportedly experiencing an ongoing trend of total video subscriber “Net Additions.”

It subsequently became clear that AT&T had substantially increased prices while discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service and was consequently losing subscribers. On this news, shares of AT&T fell as low as $27.36 per share, a decline of nearly 16% from the $32.52 price per share on the exchange date for the acquisition, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased AT&T securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
