AT&T (T)

AT&T (T)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/17 04:48:55 pm
31.185 USD   +2.05%
Netflix's fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; shares slip

01/17/2019 | 04:35pm EST
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly quarter revenue on Thursday, despite a slate of original content the streaming pioneer released in the quarter including hit thriller "Bird Box", sending its shares down 3 percent.

The company said it added 8.84 million paid global streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter. It said it expects global paid streaming net subscriber additions of 8.90 million in the current quarter.

Analysts had expected 9.18 million net global streaming additions for the fourth quarter and 7.64 million additions for the current quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if analysts were excluding unpaid additions.

Netflix, which raised prices for most U.S. subscribers by $2 (£1.5) a month earlier this week, said total revenue rose 27.4 percent to $4.19 billion (£3.23 billion). Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.21 billion.

The company has been adding subscribers at a good clip, fuelled by a ramped up spending on original content. The company had said it planned to spend $8 billion in 2018, $1 billion more than 2017, on creating original content.

The additions come against the backdrop of intensifying competition in the streaming services space. AT&T and Walt Disney Co plan to launch their services later this year, joining a field that currently includes Amazon.com Prime Video service and Hulu.

But the aggressive spending on content has been accompanied by a doubling of the company's debt, to $6.50 billion in 2017 from $3.36 billion in 2016.

Net income fell to $133.9 million, or 30 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $185.5 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 24 cents per share.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.56% 1693.22 Delayed Quote.12.10%
AT&T 0.26% 30.64 Delayed Quote.7.08%
NETFLIX 0.51% 353.19 Delayed Quote.31.28%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.09% 111.01 Delayed Quote.1.15%
01/16AT&T : AUDIENCE Network Announces Upcoming Original Programming Dates
PU
01/16AT&T : House Republicans question telecoms on location tracking
AQ
01/16AT&T : Sprint to stop selling location data to third parties
AQ
01/16AT&T : Named to Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for Second Straight Year
BU
01/16NETFLIX : pricing goes up for US subscribers
AQ
01/16Netflix Raises Prices To Pay for Big Spending -- WSJ
DJ
01/15Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
RE
01/15AT&T : Ocean Network Express Launches with AT&T Global Network
PU
01/15AT&T : mocked over 5G phone icon `update`
AQ
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 31 402 M
Net income 2018 19 055 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,65%
P/E ratio 2018 11,14
P/E ratio 2019 11,58
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 222 B
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T7.08%222 416
CHINA MOBILE LTD.9.34%212 332
NTT DOCOMO INC6.32%89 445
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.91%77 808
KDDI CORP4.49%63 039
T-MOBILE US4.84%56 579
