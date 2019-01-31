Pay-TV Area Weighs on AT&T -- WSJ

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc.'s pay-television business lost more than 650,000 customers in the fourth quarter, as cord-cutting continued to take its toll, but the media business -- now called WarnerMedia -- and surging profits in its wireless business helped the bottom line.

The company reported a net loss of 403,000 DirecTV satellite subscribers as well a decline in its online streaming service DirecTV Now, which shed 267,000 customers including free trial accounts. AT&T reported a net customer gain of 12,000 at its U-verse home-video service.

Executives last year warned that customer growth in AT&T's pay TV business would slow down in 2019 as the company prioritizes profitability and ends some promotions.

AT&T ended 2018 with 24.5 million pay-TV connections. The company has said it expects to maintain around that level through the end of the year.

In its wireless business, AT&T ended the fourth quarter with 134,000 more postpaid phone subscriptions, a valuable category of customers who tend to stick around longer. The gain lagged behind rival Verizon Communications Inc., which earlier this week said it added 650,000 such accounts.

Revenue in AT&T's U.S. wireless business slipped, though the business's contribution to operating earnings jumped 28% to $5.46 billion due to lower expenses. The company's wireless business still accounts for the biggest chunk of its profits.

"We are moving aggressively to drive cash flow and pay down debt," Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said Wednesday in a conference call. He said the company is maintaining its position in the wireless market without spending too much on promotions while focusing its pay-TV business on valuable customers rather than deal chasers.

The company also has about 500,000 accounts with WatchTV, a cellphone-focused video package, he said. The company doesn't yet count them as pay-TV subscribers but has highlighted the new service as an attractive way to serve viewers with a skinny bundle of live TV channels. It also acts as a perk for cellphone customers, some of whom get the service free through unlimited data plans.

Shares of AT&T fell 4.3% to $29.37 Wednesday. Before the report, the share price had fallen about 18% over the previous 12 months compared with a 7% decline for the S&P 500 index.

Mr. Stephenson has said the company would prioritize whittling down debt after the company paid $81 billion to acquire media giant Time Warner Inc. The owner of HBO, Warner Bros. and a suite of channels including CNN, renamed WarnerMedia, generated $9.2 billion of revenue in the fourth quarter, boosted by theatrical- and television-licensing revenue in its Warner Bros. unit.

Overall, fourth-quarter profit attributable to AT&T was $4.86 billion, or 66 cents a share, compared with $19.04 billion, or $3.08 a share, a year earlier. The year-ago results were skewed by a $20 billion paper gain triggered by the federal tax overhaul.

Consolidated revenue jumped 15% to $48 billion. The WarnerMedia business, acquired in June, wasn't part of the earlier year's results.

WarnerMedia got a boost from its Warner Bros. division, whose revenue rose 10% from a year ago thanks to the box-office success of movies such as "Aquaman" and "A Star Is Born." Revenue was down slightly at HBO and Turner, whose channels include CNN, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network. AT&T said a carriage dispute with Dish Network Corp. affected HBO subscription revenue, while Turner suffered from a 6.3% drop in advertising revenue.

"AT&T's weak Q4 subscriber trends, especially for DirecTV and the Turner Networks' viewer ratings, and debt levels remain primary medium-term credit concerns, but strong focus in 2019 on debt and leverage reduction provides some near-term comfort," said Neil Begley, a credit analyst at Moody's.

Mr. Stephenson said the company is going through its decisions about how to best use some of the most popular television and movie rights it acquired from last year's Time Warner deal by avoiding a "cookie-cutter approach."

The company re-licensed "Friends" to Netflix Inc., for instance, while maintaining the rights to also put the sitcom on a new WarnerMedia streaming service slated to start at year's end.

Rivals, including Comcast Corp. and Walt Disney Co., are also preparing to launch streaming services.

"We have really high expectations for our streaming service," Mr. Stephenson said Wednesday, adding that only a few streaming services with the best intellectual property will succeed in the long run.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com