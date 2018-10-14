Log in
AT&T (T)
Public Safety Spotlight: FirstNet Delivers for Agencies Responding to Hurricane Michael

10/14/2018

At AT&T, our first priority is keeping our customers connected, including FirstNet subscribers. We know how critical communications are to rescue and recovery efforts, so we're proud to deliver for the men and women that are working to help those in need across impacted communities.

Overall, our network is performing well and nearly fully restored in most affected areas. Our teams continue to work to repair and restore service, and deploy additional recovery equipment and portable cell sites (COLTs) to support customers and FirstNet subscribers.

Since the storm made landfall on Wednesday, FirstNet service has been keeping national, state and local public safety agencies connected to the information they need to make rescues, communicate and coordinate their storm response, and aid in recovery.

  • We've been deploying network assets at the guidance of public safety. FirstNet-dedicated SatCOLTs have boosted connectivity for FirstNet subscribers in hard-hit areas like Panama City, Fla.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Seminole County, Ga.; Colquitt, Ga., and more. These deployments are supporting national guardsmen, airmen, state patrol, trauma care, police, fire and rescue teams from as far as Oregon.
  • Working with Florida Governor Rick Scott, we were able to identify public safety agencies that were without commercial service and deliver hundreds of FirstNet-enabled devices to help these first responders carry out their important mission of keeping the public safe.

'FirstNet was there when we needed communications the most with our campus and community partners. During an emergency or natural disaster the ability to communicate is paramount and based on the support we've received from the FirstNet team at AT&T during Hurricane Michael, we know they are a partner we can trust,' said Florida State University Police Chief David Perry.

'When it comes to natural disasters like Hurricane Michael, we're all in this together. And when everything else was down, FirstNet was working. It's helping keep our officers across the state stay safe and connected during their lifesaving missions,' said Steve Casey, Executive Director of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

We'll continue to stand by the men and women who put their lives on the line, day in and day out, to protect and support our communities.

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 02:57:02 UTC
