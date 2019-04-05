Robbins Arroyo LLP: AT&T Inc. (T) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that shareholders of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) filed
a class action complaint against the company for alleged securities law
violations relating to the company’s registration statement issued in
connection with the acquisition and merger with Time Warner in June
2018, and the for misrepresentations made between October 22, 2016 and
October 24, 2018. AT&T is a telecommunications and media company.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/att-inc/
AT&T Accused of Filing False Registration Statements
According to the complaint, AT&T issued over a billion new shares of
common stock to former shareholders of Time Warner common stock in
connection to the acquisition. However, AT&T failed to disclose that its
registration statement contained false and/or misleading material facts.
Principally, the registration statement touted yearly and quarterly
growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, including quarterly
subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any
decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers. In truth, AT&T
had raised prices and discontinued promotional discounts for its DirecTV
Now service. As a result, existing DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving
and potential customers were unwilling to pay the substantially
increased prices. The truth was revealed when AT&T announced 3Q2018
results and announced a 297,000 total subscriber net loss. On
this news, AT&T shares suffered sharp declines and fell nearly 12% to
close at $29.09 per share.
AT&T Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005486/en/