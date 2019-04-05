Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: AT&T Inc. (T) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

04/05/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that shareholders of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged securities law violations relating to the company’s registration statement issued in connection with the acquisition and merger with Time Warner in June 2018, and the for misrepresentations made between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018. AT&T is a telecommunications and media company.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/att-inc/

AT&T Accused of Filing False Registration Statements

According to the complaint, AT&T issued over a billion new shares of common stock to former shareholders of Time Warner common stock in connection to the acquisition. However, AT&T failed to disclose that its registration statement contained false and/or misleading material facts. Principally, the registration statement touted yearly and quarterly growth trends in AT&T’s Entertainment Group segment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers. In truth, AT&T had raised prices and discontinued promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service. As a result, existing DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving and potential customers were unwilling to pay the substantially increased prices. The truth was revealed when AT&T announced 3Q2018 results and announced a 297,000 total subscriber net loss. On this news, AT&T shares suffered sharp declines and fell nearly 12% to close at $29.09 per share.

AT&T Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
