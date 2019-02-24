Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against AT&T Inc. – T

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) resulting from allegations that AT&T may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In June 2018, AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of stock directly to former shareholders of Time Warner for its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. In connection with this stock issuance, AT&T touted growth trends in its Entertainment Group segment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers. It subsequently became clear that AT&T had substantially increased prices while discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service and was consequently losing subscribers. Since the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T’s stock price has fallen as low as $27.36 per share, a decline of nearly 16% from the $32.52 closing price per share on the exchange date for the acquisition.

