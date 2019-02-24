Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against AT&T Inc. – T

02/24/2019 | 12:03pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) resulting from allegations that AT&T may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In June 2018, AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of stock directly to former shareholders of Time Warner for its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. In connection with this stock issuance, AT&T touted growth trends in its Entertainment Group segment, including quarterly subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers. It subsequently became clear that AT&T had substantially increased prices while discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service and was consequently losing subscribers. Since the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T’s stock price has fallen as low as $27.36 per share, a decline of nearly 16% from the $32.52 closing price per share on the exchange date for the acquisition.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by AT&T investors. If you purchased shares of AT&T please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1517.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
