Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against AT&T Inc. – T

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) resulting from allegations that AT&T may have issued
materially misleading business information to the investing public.
In June 2018, AT&T issued approximately 1.185 billion new shares of
stock directly to former shareholders of Time Warner for its acquisition
of Time Warner Inc. In connection with this stock issuance, AT&T touted
growth trends in its Entertainment Group segment, including quarterly
subscriber gains in its DirecTV Now service sufficient to offset any
decrease in traditional satellite DirecTV subscribers. It subsequently
became clear that AT&T had substantially increased prices while
discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service and was
consequently losing subscribers. Since the Time Warner acquisition,
AT&T’s stock price has fallen as low as $27.36 per share, a decline of
nearly 16% from the $32.52 closing price per share on the exchange date
for the acquisition.
