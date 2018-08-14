Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T (T)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/14 09:57:11 pm
32.255 USD   +0.14%
09:32pSprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in 2019
RE
08:42pAT&T : donates $50,000 to two Miami nonprofits focused on at-risk yo..
AQ
06:28pAT&T : The choice is yours
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:32pm CEST
File picture shows people walking past a LG Electronics logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp said Tuesday it has partnered with phone manufacturer LG Electronics Inc to launch a 5G smartphone in the first half of next year, marking the first 5G device deal for the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier.

Sprint is working to persuade antitrust regulators to approve its merger with larger rival T-Mobile US Inc in a $26 billion deal, which the companies say will help them more quickly build the next-generation wireless network. That network is expected to eventually pave the way for new technologies like autonomous cars.

The LG phone will be customized to Sprint's planned 5G network, and will be compatible with T-Mobile only on that carrier's existing 4G network, John Tudhope, Sprint director of product development, said in an interview.

The price of the phone and exact launch date will be announced later, Sprint said in a news release.

Last month, Sprint introduced new unlimited wireless plans bundled with video streaming platform Hulu and music streaming service Tidal, in an effort to attract more customers with media content.

Tudhope said Sprint will continue to use content as a way to "bring to life the value of 5G," as one of the benefits of the 5G network will be faster download times of video content on smartphones.

The company had previously announced it would initially launch its 5G network in nine cities in 2019, including New York City and Los Angeles.

Sprint is the fourth-largest cellphone service provider in terms of number of customers, after Verizon Communications Inc , AT&T Inc and T-Mobile.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Sheila Dang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.22% 32.285 Delayed Quote.-17.03%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. --End-of-day quote.
SPRINT CORP 1.07% 6.135 Delayed Quote.2.38%
T-MOBILE US 0.85% 66.25 Delayed Quote.3.45%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 1.29% 52.9015 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
09:32pSprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in 2019
RE
08:42pAT&T : donates $50,000 to two Miami nonprofits focused on at-risk youth
AQ
06:28pAT&T : The choice is yours
AQ
06:26pAT&T : AUDIENCE Network Welcomes Iconic Sports Broadcaster Dan Patrick as New Ho..
PU
06:01pAT&T : AUDIENCE Network Welcomes Iconic Sports Broadcaster Dan Patrick as New Ho..
PR
04:27pAT&T INC. : Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC
AQ
03:36pFITCH RATINGS : Sprint/T-Mobile Combo Hinges on Big Picture View
AQ
03:35pAT&T : DIRECTV House Presented by AT&T Takes Over Momofuku Toronto
AQ
10:04aAT&T : CIOs recommend ditching project management
AQ
08/13AT&T : connects stock brokerage firms with BIVA, the new Stock Exchange in Mexic..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:33pBUY VERIZON : 5G Upgrade Will Catalyze Growth 
02:03pFINANCIAL EXCHANGE STOCK TALK : David Alton Clark On AT&T And CenturyLink 
12:17pSprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
06:30aThe Rest Of Disney's Story With Brian Langis And Derek Thompson (Podcast) 
06:12aTracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 898 M
Net income 2018 20 735 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 10,76
P/E ratio 2019 10,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 234 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-17.03%234 272
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.10%182 782
NTT DOCOMO INC8.69%100 114
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP9.22%99 975
KDDI CORP7.68%69 818
VODAFONE GROUP-22.97%62 188
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.