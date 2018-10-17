Sprint sells mobile advertising unit to InMobi

Log in
10/17/2018 | 12:44pm CEST
The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York City

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp has sold the mobile data and advertising company it created in 2012 to InMobi, which provides technology for marketers, in an all-stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

The fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers is selling the company called Pinsight Media as it awaits regulatory approval to sell itself to larger rival T-Mobile US Inc. The value of the Pinsight deal was not disclosed.

Pinsight uses data from wireless carriers to help companies better target ads on smartphones to the right audiences. That use of data was one major reason for AT&T Inc's acquisition of media company Time Warner, which closed in June.

Pinsight will continue to work with Sprint after the deal, said Rob Roy, Sprint's chief digital officer, in a statement.

Sprint's sale of Pinsight comes as mobile advertising in the United States is expected to surpass television ad spending by more than $6 billion this year, according to eMarketer. The research firm estimates the gap will widen even more by 2022, with mobile spending at $141 billion compared to $68 billion on TV.

Former Pinsight Chief Executive Kevin McGinnis said in 2015 that the company hoped to grow to a $1 billion business.

InMobi and Pinsight did not respond to requests for comment on whether Pinsight had reached that goal. Sprint declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Sheila Dang

Stocks treated in this article : AT&T, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile US
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 173 B
EBIT 2018 32 494 M
Net income 2018 20 352 M
Debt 2018 170 B
Yield 2018 6,18%
P/E ratio 2018 11,22
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,34x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 234 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 35,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T-16.77%234 200
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.96%199 948
NTT DOCOMO INC6.24%94 960
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP3.97%90 396
KDDI CORP3.93%65 638
T-MOBILE US6.47%57 934
