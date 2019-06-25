The Commonwealth at 70: From Westminster to the World

On April 28th, 1949, the London Declaration was signed, marking the birth of the modern Commonwealth. A unique association of 53 independent states, both small and large, the Commonwealth consults and cooperates in the common interests of its 2.4 billion peoples, and in the promotion of international understanding.

AT&T and Xandr are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth communities we serve around the world. We're honored to be included in TheCommonwealth at 70, the History of Parliament Trust's official commemorative album to mark this anniversary. The book brings together key stories of best practice, acting as a springboard for further discussion, and prompting discussion on all aspects of the member states. It will also offer an insight into the major Commonwealth institutions, organizations and initiatives.

Learn more from The History of Parliament.