AT&T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
News 
News

Tom Betka: "They landed on the moon, then they landed right in front of me."

0
11/08/2019 | 05:10pm EST

'One small step for man' provided one giant opportunity for AT&T Telecommunications Specialist Tom Betka. As a sailor on-board the USS Hornet, Tom was there when Apollo 11 splashed back down to Earth. This Veterans Day, step back in time with Tom's never-before-seen footage of the historic mission to the moon.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Disclaimer

AT&T Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 22:09:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 30 501 M
Net income 2019 16 560 M
Debt 2019 153 B
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 2,39x
Capitalization 287 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 39,00  $
Last Close Price 39,25  $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Senior EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T37.53%286 721
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.57%167 752
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.25%90 068
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-37.99%82 090
T-MOBILE US28.69%70 037
KDDI CORPORATION22.50%68 043
