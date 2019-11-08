Tom Betka: "They landed on the moon, then they landed right in front of me."

'One small step for man' provided one giant opportunity for AT&T Telecommunications Specialist Tom Betka. As a sailor on-board the USS Hornet, Tom was there when Apollo 11 splashed back down to Earth. This Veterans Day, step back in time with Tom's never-before-seen footage of the historic mission to the moon.
&amp;nbsp;
Disclaimer
AT&T Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 22:09:08 UTC