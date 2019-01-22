Log in
AT&T (T)
Viacom will buy Pluto TV streaming service for $340 million

01/22/2019 | 06:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The Viacom office is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc said on Tuesday it will buy Pluto TV, a free video streaming TV service, for $340 million in cash to expand its advanced advertising business.

The owner of MTV Networks and Nickelodeon sees the purchase of the six-year-old company as another way to build a so-called direct-to-consumer business, Viacom said, while avoiding the capital intensive task of competing directly against subscription video services owned or to be built by Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia.

Viacom's moves reflect a rekindled interest in advertising supported digital media kicked off by Roku, a device maker that helped viewers stream online videos on TVs that was spun off from Netflix. Amazon has also launched a free TV service recently.

Pluto TV claims 12 million monthly active users and licenses programming from 130 film and TV partners, including Viacom.

It is available on devices made by Roku Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Sony Corp and Apple Inc. The app is also available on smart televisions from Samsung and Vizio.

Viacom said it sees Pluto TV as an important outlet for it to sell advanced advertising that has the ability to target viewers based on their habits.

While Viacom has no plans to make current shows on pay TV services available for free on the service, it sees Pluto TV as a way to make money off its archives.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.77% 1632.17 Delayed Quote.12.93%
APPLE -2.24% 153.3 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
AT&T -1.23% 30.58 Delayed Quote.8.48%
NETFLIX -4.11% 325.16 Delayed Quote.26.69%
ROKU INC -2.61% 39.91 Delayed Quote.33.75%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP -1.55% 5352 End-of-day quote.3.96%
VIACOM -2.79% 29.24 Delayed Quote.17.04%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.40% 110.6 Delayed Quote.1.27%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 171 B
EBIT 2018 30 630 M
Net income 2018 19 061 M
Debt 2018 171 B
Yield 2018 6,56%
P/E ratio 2018 11,28
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 225 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,3 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T8.48%225 327
CHINA MOBILE LTD.7.45%210 282
NTT DOCOMO INC6.50%89 145
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP11.91%78 784
KDDI CORP4.08%62 441
T-MOBILE US5.27%56 808
