AT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southwest Agreement

DALLAS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of Communications Workers of America District 6 has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify a contract with AT&T Mobility.

The four-year Mobility Southwest (or Mobility Purple) contract covers over 7,300 Mobility employees in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

The agreement was reached on February 22.

*About AT&T Communications

