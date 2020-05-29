Log in
AT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify West Wireline Agreement

05/29/2020 | 09:36pm EDT

DALLAS, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of Communications Workers of America District 9 has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify the West wireline agreement.

The four-year agreement covers about 12,500 wireline employees in California and Nevada. It was reached on March 20.

AT&T has reached, and union-represented employees have now voted to ratify, 26 fair labor agreements since the beginning of 2017.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cwa-represented-employees-vote-to-ratify-west-wireline-agreement-301068101.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications


© PRNewswire 2020
