AT&T Inc.

AT&T INC.

(T)
AT&T : Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in West Wireline Contract Negotiations

03/21/2020

DALLAS, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with Communications Workers of America District 9 in West CWA wireline contract negotiations.

The four-year agreement, which will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days, covers over 12,500 AT&T wireline employees in California and Nevada.

Including this one, AT&T has reached 26 agreements since 2017 with labor unions representing its employees, collectively covering over 128,000 employees.

More information will be posted on http://www.att.com/bargaining as it is available.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q4 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-communications-workers-of-america-reach-tentative-agreement-in-west-wireline-contract-negotiations-301027822.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications


© PRNewswire 2020
