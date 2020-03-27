Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/27 04:10:00 pm
29.84 USD   -2.48%
05:03pAT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Shares
BU
12:13pAT&T : Sees Uptick in Kids, Family and News Viewership
PR
11:18aAT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

The board of directors of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) today declared quarterly dividends on the company’s 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company’s 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $240.7986111 per preferred share, or $0.2407986111 per depositary share. The dividends are payable on May 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2020.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico, where it is the fastest-growing wireless provider. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AT&T INC.
05:03pAT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Shares
BU
12:13pAT&T : Sees Uptick in Kids, Family and News Viewership
PR
11:18aAT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09:47aAT&T : Fcc grants at&t temporary spectrum access for puerto rico and u.s. virgin..
AQ
03/26AT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southwest Agreement
PR
03/26AT&T : Paying 20% Bonus to Front-Line Employees
DJ
03/26AT&T : Pays 20% Bonus to Front-line Employees; Extends COVID-19 Relief Support f..
PR
03/26AT&T : Coronavirus Quarantine Boosts Streaming Video, but Not Advertising Yet
DJ
03/25Coronavirus Shows Cash Is King, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
03/25Coronavirus Puts a Premium on Cash, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 181 B
EBIT 2019 30 388 M
Net income 2019 16 227 M
Debt 2019 155 B
Yield 2019 6,69%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 219 B
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 38,41  $
Last Close Price 30,60  $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-21.70%219 490
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.09%149 345
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-1.91%98 075
T-MOBILE US7.92%72 522
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.53%71 346
KDDI CORPORATION2.60%68 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group