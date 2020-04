By Allison Prang



The former chief executive of streaming-platform Hulu, Jason Kilar, will become CEO of WarnerMedia in May, WarnerMedia said Wednesday.

Mr. Kilar previously worked as the senior vice president of Worldwide Application Software at Amazon. He was CEO of Hulu from 2007 to 2013. Mr. Kilar, 48, starts as WarnerMedia's CEO May 1.

WarnerMedia is under AT&T Inc.

