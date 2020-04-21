AT&T : HBO Max Available to Millions of AT&T Customers on May 27

DALLAS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on May 27, AT&T will offer HBO Max to tens of millions of its wireless, video and internet customers in the United States.i

Customers who subscribe to HBO through AT&T will be offered immediate access to HBO Max included in their service for no additional charge. In addition, customers on select AT&T wireless, video and internet plans will have HBO Max included. Nearly all other AT&T customers can either enjoy a special offer on us or upgrade to a plan or package that includes HBO Max.

HBO Max is the highly anticipated streaming platform from WarnerMedia that includes all of HBO together with the greatest collection of movies, TV shows and new Max Originals. HBO Max will include 10,000 hours of curated premium content from WarnerMedia's beloved brands and libraries: Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

Pairing this programming with AT&T's award-winning wireless network ii , internet footprint and premium video products provides the right connectivity to enjoy HBO Max virtually anywhere.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring HBO Max and its incredible content to millions of our customers. Our top wireless, internet and video plans and packages now include your favorite shows and movies, all in one place with HBO Max - at no additional charge," said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer. "AT&T has long been committed to ensuring our customers are connected and entertained, and HBO Max has something for everyone. It's yet another step we're taking to keep our customers connected to the world around them and the content they love."

"With AT&T as a key distribution partner, we expect HBO Max to achieve an impressive level of scale and reach at launch," said Bob Greenblatt, CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. "As the product has taken shape over the last year, the partnership and dedication we have received from all across the AT&T organization has been invaluable. WarnerMedia Entertainment couldn't be more proud to bring HBO Max to AT&T customers nationwide."

Here are all the ways AT&T's services will connect HBO Max to everyone in your household starting on May 27:

VIDEO

Sitting down to watch Friends for the first - or hundredth - time is even more enjoyable with AT&T TV. AT&T TV includes voice search,iii live TV and easy access to your favorite video streaming apps, like HBO Max, through a seamless viewing experience. The HBO Max app will be pre-loaded on the AT&T TV set top box.

Access to HBO Max will be included in DIRECTV PREMIER and LO MAXIMO; U-verse U400, U450, and U450 Latino and AT&T TV NOW MAX packages, as well as a new AT&T TV PREMIER package coming soon.

New AT&T TV CHOICE, XTRA or ULTIMATE, and ÓPTIMO MÁS package customers and new DIRECTV CHOICE, XTRA, ULTIMATE, MÁS ULTRA or ÓPTIMO MÁS package customers, will be eligible to receive HBO Max included for a year. iv Customers can sign up for these packages ahead of the launch of HBO Max to explore HBO content today.

Customers can sign up for these packages ahead of the launch of HBO Max to explore HBO content today. Existing customers on many of our video packages will be eligible for HBO and HBO Max for 3 months at no additional charge when HBO Max launches.v

INTERNET

When your child is watching Looney Tunes on their tablet in one room and your teenager is streaming the DC Universe on their laptop in another, AT&T Internet provides reliability and speed.

HBO Max will be included with our AT&T Internet 1000 plan at no additional charge. This allows customers to stream HBO Max, powered by AT&T Fiber with unlimited data and no annual contract. Today, customers can bundle AT&T TV and 1 GIG AT&T Internet for $39.99 /month plus taxes for 12 months for video and $39.99 /month plus taxes and equipment fee for internet for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement where available. vi

/month plus taxes for 12 months for video and /month plus taxes and equipment fee for internet for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement where available. Across our other internet plans, new and existing customers can sign up for a special offer of HBO Max included for 1 month on us.vii

WIRELESS

Whether you're watching the Big Bang Theory on AT&T 5G,viii or streaming new Max originals like The Not Too Late Show with Elmo on the Nation's Best Wireless Network,ixAT&T Wireless now offers you some of the best in entertainment.

HBO Max will be included in our AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan, which offers 30 GB of mobile hotspot data per line, HD streaming—all for $50 (plus taxes and fees) per line when you have 4 lines and sign up for autopay and paperless bill. This plan also includes 5G access with a compatible phone and industry-leading priority data at 100GB/line per bill cycle. After this a customer might temporarily see reduced data speeds on that line if the network is busy.

(plus taxes and fees) per line when you have 4 lines and sign up for autopay and paperless bill. This plan also includes 5G access with a compatible phone and industry-leading priority data at 100GB/line per bill cycle. After this a customer might temporarily see reduced data speeds on that line if the network is busy. Across our other wireless plans, new and existing customers on AT&T Unlimited Extra, AT&T Unlimited Starter and AT&T Mobile Share plans can sign up for a special offer of HBO Max included for 1 month on us.x

Already an AT&T customer? You can see if you will have access to HBO Max based on your plan or make updates by logging into your account online or through the myAT&T app. You can also learn more about the content coming to HBO Max and stay updated on eligible plans and offers by visiting att.com/hbomax .

*** Best Network based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2019. Fastest network based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

i Requires compatible device or browser.

iii Google login required. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

iv After 12 months, HBO and HBO Max will auto-renew at then prevailing rate unless customer calls to change or cancel. Subject to change.

v After 3 months, HBO and HBO Max will auto-renew at then prevailing rate unless customer calls to change or cancel. Limit one 3-month offer per AT&T customer. This excludes video customers on our lowest tier plans such as DIRECTV FAMILY, U-Family, U-Basic, AT&T TV Now PLUS. Subject to change.

vi Prices higher in 2nd year. Limited availability/areas. Speeds vary, not guaranteed. Check eligibility at att.com/getfiber. Additional fees and restrictions apply.

vii After 1 month, HBO Max will auto-renew at then prevailing rate unless customer cancels through HBO Max. Subject to change.

viii 5G requires compatible plan. Limited AT&T 5G and 5G+ availability. May not be available in your area. 5G+ available in very limited parts of specific cities. See att.com/5Gforyou for 5G coverage details.

x After 1 month, HBO Max will auto-renew at then prevailing rate unless customer cancels through HBO Max. Subject to change.

