AT&T : Makes Major Network Expansion Across Vermont

New infrastructure will bring better coverage to first responders & rural areas

AT&T* customers across Vermont are getting a major boost in their wireless connectivity. We've significantly expanded our 4G LTE network coverage across the state. Additionally, we've launched 2 new, purpose-built cell sites to give first responders access to FirstNet, the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to America's first responders and the extended public safety community.

'We've always known improved wireless connectivity and cell coverage are critical to the success of our students, businesses and first responders, but it has become even more evident throughout this pandemic,' said Governor Phil Scott. 'Closing the digital divide between Vermont communities is more important than ever before, and we appreciate AT&T's partnership in these efforts.'

AT&T has added 62 cell sites in 52 towns across Vermont to support residents, businesses and visitors using the AT&T network. From Castleton to Bristol to Sheldon, these newly added sites will significantly expand coverage to many corners of the state, and in many cases bring service to previously unserved or underserved areas.

'AT&T is committed to reinforcing and enhancing our Vermont network,' said Owen Smith, President of AT&T Vermont. 'These uncertain times have highlighted just how important fast, reliable communication tools are to all of us, from students and teachers to doctors and nurses to families and businesses. Through strong partnerships and by utilizing an array of innovative resources, AT&T is working to ensure Vermont residents have the best possible coverage now and in the future. We are grateful to the State of Vermont and all those involved in helping bring about these important enhancements and those still to come.'

FirstNet: Public Safety's Network

Additionally, Vermont's public safety community will see enhanced capabilities due to the launch of 2 new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites in North Bennington and West Bridgewater. These sites were identified by state and public safety stakeholders as priority locations. With FirstNet, it's about where first responders need connectivity. That's what is driving our FirstNet network expansion. These sites are unique from the aforementioned 62 cell sites and provide different capabilities specific to first responders.

FirstNet is exclusively designed to strengthen public safety's communications capabilities, helping first responders coordinate and respond more quickly and effectively in accidents, disasters, emergencies and day-to-day scenarios.

Mandated by Congress, FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) - an independent agency within the federal government. FirstNet is the only nationwide platform that gives first responders entire communication ecosystem of unique benefits including mission-centric devices, certified applications and always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

The FirstNet sites are constructed using the Band 14 spectrum, as well as AT&T commercial spectrum bands. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety's VIP lane. In an emergency, this band - or lane - can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. Band 14 has also been added on existing sites across Vermont.

In addition to further elevating public safety's connected experience in support of their emergency response, the new infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage experience for AT&T wireless customers in the area. Residents, visitors and businesses can take advantage of the AT&T spectrum bands, as well as Band 14 when additional capacity is available.

For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to Vermont public safety, check out FirstNet.com.

Employees at AT&T stores are prepared to assist and provide additional information on our ongoing network expansion in Vermont. Find an AT&T store near you by clicking here.