AT&T INC.

(T)
03/20 04:10:00 pm
28.45 USD   -8.67%
AT&T : Providing Updates on COVID-19 Response Via Dedicated Website

03/20/2020 | 07:54pm EDT

AT&T* has created a dedicated COVID response website on which it is providing regular updates about actions it is taking and other developments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the website, updates may be found on Twitter via the @ATT and @ATTNEWS handles.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 181 B
EBIT 2019 30 388 M
Net income 2019 16 227 M
Debt 2019 155 B
Yield 2019 7,20%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 204 B
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 39,85  $
Last Close Price 28,45  $
Spread / Highest target 68,7%
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-20.29%223 435
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.43%127 259
NTT DOCOMO, INC.6.53%96 956
T-MOBILE US1.31%68 083
KDDI CORPORATION7.94%61 179
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-16.81%50 531
