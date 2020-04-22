Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T Inc.    T

AT&T INC.

(T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Pulls Guidance as Coronavirus Upends Media -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 10:59am EDT

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc. warned that the coronavirus crisis is clouding its financial outlook as cash-strapped customers spend less and TV production grinds to a halt.

The Dallas telecommunications company on Wednesday withdrew the financial targets it gave investors in November, citing the economic uncertainty caused by the recent wave of job losses. Executives previously had projected three years of moderate revenue growth powered by the company's core cellphone business.

The coronavirus crisis instead is pulling AT&T's divisions in different directions. Tens of millions of housebound workers are boosting demand for its wireless and broadband services, yet emergency measures telecom companies are taking to keep Americans connected are capping roaming and overage fees. AT&T's WarnerMedia division plans to cater to cooped-up families by launching a new streaming video service on Memorial Day weekend while its studios sit idle and new film releases go straight to video.

Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said the company has a strong balance sheet and its core business remains healthy. But AT&T executives said it will be hard to predict the pandemic's near-term effects until the public knows more about consumer sentiment, virus-test availability and other factors.

"We bring in the smartest and the most genius economists in the world, and you can bring a dozen of them in, and the range of possible outcomes just for the second quarter of 2020 is unbelievably wide," Mr. Stephenson told analysts on a conference call.

AT&T added 163,000 postpaid phone subscribers during the first quarter, retaining a valuable group that pays for wireless service at the end of a billing cycle, which encourages customer loyalty. The company's premium TV unit, which includes DirecTV, lost 897,000 customers. Its streaming AT&T TV Now service lost 138,000 customers.

Revenue from telecom operations fell 2.6% to $34.25 billion as weaker contributions from pay-TV and business internet services offset slight gains in the wireless division.

Sales at WarnerMedia, which owns a stable of cable channels including CNN, TBS and HBO, dropped 12% to $7.4 billion as ad revenue shriveled near the end of March. Its Warner Bros. studios remain in limbo as health precautions force producers to put shoots on hold.

The harshest effects of the pandemic affected only the last two weeks of the first quarter, but that was enough to drag down results. WarnerMedia lost an estimated $400 million of sales without a college basketball tournament to air, and wireless customers spent $175 million less buying cellphones and other equipment, though that boosted the wireless division's profitability.

The company set aside $250 million to cover bad debt from customers skipping payments and reported a $56 million impact from studio-production shutdowns. John Stankey, the company's chief operating officer, said Warner Bros. is tweaking its theatrical window to offer more new movies on-demand.

AT&T said about half of its employees are working from home. The company spent $114 million to boost compensation for front-line employees, including technicians maintaining its networks and store workers who have lost commission payments.

The company was also among the network operators that joined a Federal Communications Commission pledge in March to waive certain fees and keep overdue accounts active during the pandemic. It isn't clear how carriers will respond next month, when the voluntary commitments expire.

Overall, AT&T earned $4.61 billion, or 63 cents a share, during the three months that ended March 30, down from $4.86 billion, or 56 cents, a year earlier. The company's per-share result improved after it bought back some of its common stock in recent months. Total revenue slipped 4.6% to $42.78 billion.

Investors tend to flock to phone and internet companies when the economy sours to take advantage of relatively stable demand for telecom services. AT&T's stance is complicated by its foray into show business, which saddled the company with debt and exposed its bottom line to less predictable income.

AT&T executives have said their media assets will deliver more long-term growth as video consumption skyrockets. WarnerMedia next month will offer HBO Max, an expanded version of the premium TV brand with reruns of popular shows like "Friends," to an at-home audience hungry for new things to watch.

But with no live sports to carry for the foreseeable future, WarnerMedia's basic cable channels offer a less-certain picture. Advertisers are spending less on TV as basketball and baseball leagues put their seasons on hold. DirecTV could also lose more customers in the months ahead as a growing economic crisis forces customers to cull their satellite bundles.

The company earlier this month reassured investors it would keep paying a dividend and secured a short-term $5.5 billion loan to shore up its cash reserves. AT&T also halted plans to buy back $4 billion of its own stock this quarter after pledging months earlier to keep retiring shares.

AT&T said it had about $10 billion of cash on hand at the end of March. The company has focused on cutting costs in recent months and counted about 244,000 employees on its payroll, down from about 248,000 at the end of 2019.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AT&T INC.
11:08aAT&T : Virus dings AT&T results, telecom withdraws year guidance
AQ
10:59aAT&T : Pulls Guidance as Coronavirus Upends Media -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:32aAT&T : Thinking about trading options or stock in Boeing, Chipotle Mexican Grill..
PR
08:32aAT&T : Pulls Guidance as Coronavirus Upends Media -- Update
DJ
08:20aAT&T : Correction to AT&T Pulls Guidance Article on April 22
DJ
07:25aAT&T : Pulls Guidance as Coronavirus Upends Media
DJ
07:19aAT&T : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:00aAT&T INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06:55aAT&T : Reports First-Quarter Results
BU
06:50aAT&T INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 181 B
EBIT 2019 30 388 M
Net income 2019 16 227 M
Debt 2019 155 B
Yield 2019 6,85%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart AT&T INC.
Duration : Period :
AT&T Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 35,73  $
Last Close Price 29,87  $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Stankey President & Chief Operating Officer
John J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T INC.-23.57%214 254
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.58%158 122
T-MOBILE US11.22%107 804
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.06%96 855
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.75%88 241
KDDI CORPORATION0.00%67 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group