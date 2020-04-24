AT&T : Randall Stephenson to Retire as CEO--2nd Update

By Drew FitzGerald

AT&T Inc. Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said he will retire at the end of June, handing leadership of one of the world's largest media and telecommunications companies to longtime deputy John Stankey.

Mr. Stephenson said he will remain chairman of the Dallas company until January, when the company is expected to elect an independent chairman. The change was announced at the company's annual meeting Friday, which was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Stephenson, who turned 60 this week, has spent most of his 13 years as chairman and CEO piecing together a modern media company by scooping up DirecTV and then Time Warner, remaking the staid telephone company he inherited.

He had been preparing to retire in 2020 until an activist investor surfaced late last year challenging his strategy, according to people familiar with the matter.

His exit comes after the company reached a truce with the activist investor, Elliott Management, which had been pushing for a strategic review of assets and questioned Mr. Stankey's elevation to succeed Mr. Stephenson. Last year, AT&T promoted Mr. Stankey, then the head of its media unit, to No. 2 role as chief operating officer.

After reaching a truce with Elliott, AT&T said Mr. Stephenson would stay at the helm through this year.

AT&T said the leadership change came after a five-month search process overseen by the company's independent board members, which evaluated external and internal candidates. Mr. Stephenson said the board began its succession planning in 2017 and the decision to promote Mr. Stankey was unanimous.

Mr. Stephenson, who launched his career during the 1980s working for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Oklahoma, rose through the financial arm of the company as it swallowed rivals. After serving as finance chief, he took the reins of AT&T in 2007.

After regulators thwarted the company's attempt to buy wireless rival T-Mobile's U.S. arm, the CEO looked to media and entertainment in search of growth. In 2015, AT&T closed on the purchase of DirecTV, a $49 billion acquisition that occurred near the peak of the pay-TV market.

Then came the $81 billion takeover of Time Warner in 2018, which the company secured after defeating a federal antitrust challenge. The deal added HBO, CNN and Warner Bros. to the network operator's stable of brands. It also saddled AT&T with more debt, pressuring the company's shares.

AT&T held more than $170 billion of net debt at the end of 2018, making it the most indebted nonfinancial company in the world. The business has since whittled that down to about $150 billion through asset sales and refinancing.

Cord-cutting has sapped DirecTV, putting greater importance on AT&T's plan for a new streaming service called HBO Max that can compete with Netflix Inc. and other new video services. Its pay-TV unit lost another 1 million subscribers in the March quarter, the company said this week. HBO Max is slated to launch May

